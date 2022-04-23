As it is known, the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the RA Police Chief Vahe Ghazaryan’s nephew took place yesterday in the “Harsnakar” restaurant complex belonging to former RPA MP Ruben Hayrapetyan. RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan were also present.

According to the information of Aravot.am, when the host announced that the RA Prime Minister was also present and offered to greet him, special people from several hundred people stood up and applauded. To save the situation, the host quickly proceeded to introduce the other famous guests.

After such an attitude of the wedding magazine participants, Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan left earlier than usual.

Nelli GRIGORYAN