The Guest is a twisty thriller worth streaming this weekend

You’re kind of setting yourself up for failure when you tell someone a movie is surprising. The moment you say that, the person you’re talking to does not have any choice but to expect the surprise. They scrutinize every thing extra vigilantly, become more painful and sensitive to clues or red herrings they may have otherwise overlooked. Telling someone a surprise is coming greatly defeats the goal of said surprise. The Guest, however — back on Netflix after a long absence — wants one to know a surprise is coming, and it’s tremendous fun watching that twist play out.

Directed by Adam Wingard, a horror director (best known for You’re Next and the recent Blair Witch revival) with a penchant for making subversive films on a budget, The Guest begins when a man named David Collins (Dan Stevens) gets to the home of Laura and Spencer Peterson (Sheila Kelley and Leland Orser). The Petersons are grieving the increased loss of their eldest son, Caleb, and David, fresh off the Greyhound from active duty, says he served with him and found pass along his last regards. It’s shortly before the Petersons invite David to stay using them for a few days, and he straight away begins to ingratiate himself to the household. He befriends Luke (Brendan Meyer) and Anna (Maika Monroe), Caleb’s siblings who still live at home, and begins to greatly help out at home.

The whole time, The Guest isn’t being particularly coy: something is off about David from minute one. While a lot of the characters also share this suspicion, it doesn’t simply take much to allow them to drop their guard quickly, as a series of simple and sometimes startling gestures warm the Petersons to him. What seems like a home invasion horror movie is quickly inverted as David starts to become hostile — not to the Peterson children, but to those who threaten them. In a way, the movie is about white male privilege, and how men are both encouraged and rewarded for adhering to toxic masculinity. Even if it’s easy to see having said that toxic masculinity is more likely to come and bite everybody in the ass.

Stevens is tremendous fun in the lead role: a man alert to his handsomeness and machismo and how people react to it. This is good, as The Guest hinges entirely on his performance and his ability to make his gaze look friendly in one moment and murderous the next. The whole affair is greatly an ’80s thriller transposed to the 21st century challenging touchpoints: troubled high school kid, a young woman who seems stuck in her small-town dead-end job, parents who are more afterthoughts than nurturing people, and a so-cheesy-it’s-good synth soundtrack. Despite the ’80s aesthetics, The Guest is ambiguously modern — it’s a little unclear when the story is set, but cell phones are typical and laptops still have disc drives.

Despite being a thriller, The Guest is more playful than scary or tense, taking the tropes of 1 genre, messing around with the expectations they set, and then employing their momentum to complete something entirely different. It’s also single-minded; a movie with hardly any interest in the ladies in its story — a real shame thinking about the film stars Monroe, the lead of It Follows, a landmark horror film that debuted in 2014, the same year as The Guest.

At a brisk hour and forty minutes, The Guest absolutely breezes by, never idling any further than it has to or dishing out any more details than necessary. It’s a thriller that wants to become more fun than tense, and much more clever than smart — the perfect binge for days and weeks that seem both too much time and not long enough all at one time.