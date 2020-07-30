The growing number of Patriots opt-outs is fueling conspiracy theories

“Bill is masterminding all of this somehow,” the source told Schefter via text message

A growing list of NFL players have actually bailed out of the season– coincidentally as MLB handle the Marlins’ coronavirus break out– though the pattern has actually struck the Patriots company disproportionately hard. According to CNN, the opt-outs from New England consist of about one-third of all the gamers pulling out throughout the league.

” I do not understand [what the reason is]! That’s why he is who he is!” the source included.

With no additional information supplied, one possible analysis (that lots of on social networks concluded) is that Belichick sees his group’s decreasing star power as a natural method to discover a follower for six-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, who left via free agency in March, without needing to tank deliberately.

The rational target– not simply for the Patriots– would be Clemson quarterback TrevorLawrence But with the Heisman frontrunner anticipated to be extremely popular and a favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the group would need to end the season with an abysmal record in a soft AFC East to even have an opportunity at preparing him.

Losing deliberately would generally be an anathema for the stern head coach, and the “Tank for Trevor” theory was rapidly rebuffed by existing and previous gamers alike.

“No way in hell Belichick tanks this year,” previous Patriots cornerback Darius Butler wrote on Twitter on Wednesday “Anyone who’s saying that has never been around the guy!”

Chung chimed in and quote-tweeted Butler, “Whoever said that is dumb.”

Belichick- ian or not, the truth is that the calculus has actually moved substantially this offseason. The jilted coach and de facto basic supervisor needs to rebuild the dynasty he and Brady built in their 20- year run together, with a quarterback space consisted of of Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

The group was not able to pursue a high-ticket quarterback throughout complimentary company due to salary-cap constraints, and eventually signed Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP and previousNo 1 total choice, to a veteran minimum deal in June

If healthy, the 31- year-old double hazard might bring a lot to the Patriots offense, however Lawrence provides a more appealing long-lasting option.

Lawrence, 20, led the Tigers to a National Championship in 2019 as a freshman and has actually made a bounty of awards to date, consisting of U.S.A. Today’s 2017 High School Player of the Year, 2018 ACC Rookie of the Year, 2018 Cotton Bowl MVP, 2018 CFP National Championship MVP, 2019 First Team All- ACC and 2019 Fiesta Bowl MVP.