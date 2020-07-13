The ground turns white as rain, gale-force winds and huge waves batter Cape Town

The Cape Town sea front has actually been turned white as gale-force winds and huge waves dispose a thick carpet of foam over pavements, roadways and even vehicles.

Footage exposes the white blanket extending into the city in the wealthy Sea Point location, reaching into parks numerous feet from the coast.

Photos shared on social networks demonstrate how winds approximately 62 miles per hour have actually blown over portable blocks at a school.

The South African Weather service is cautioning people to take ‘additional safety measures’ as it anticipates high seas, heavy rains causing flooding and a storm rise.

Releasing a declaration, the South African Weather Service stated: ‘A cold front is anticipated to make landfall over the south-western parts of the Western Cape early on Monday early morning.

‘Disruption of harbours and ports as well as beach fronts can be anticipated. Medium to big vessels will be at danger as an outcome of dragging of anchors.

‘Falling over of trees is most likely to impact homes and roadway travel. High- sided automobiles are at danger of tipping over as an outcome of crosswinds

‘Strong north-westerly winds over the interior might sustain runaway fires over the Eastern Cape.’

Alerts in relation to sever weather condition remain in location throughout the Cape Town area and surrounding locations.

Photos shared of Strand, exterior Cape Town, reveal major damage to Nomzamo school.

South Africa is presently withstanding its winter season, as it remains in the southern hemisphere.