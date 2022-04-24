Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

Today, the entire Armenian people, in general, all people with humanitarian ideas, in different parts of the world, commemorate the innocent victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

107 years ago, on April 24, the genocide of 1.5 million Armenians was planned and carried out in the Ottoman Empire. Hundreds of thousands of Armenians became deported, settling in different countries, thus forming a large Armenian Diaspora.

The Armenian Genocide was the first state-level genocide in human history. Then Turkey carried out genocides of Greeks, Assyrians, Yezidis, Kurds and forced deportations, as a result of which millions of innocent people were killed.

Inadequate and late assessments of the international community, in fact, became a carte blanche not only for Turkey, but also for other countries. It was used by the Nazis, dictatorial-nationalist regimes, committing new genocides, massacres and violence.

After 107 years of consistently denying the Armenian Genocide and trying to neutralize any attempt by the international community to recognize it, Turkey and Azerbaijan have not stopped their criminal policy towards Armenians.

Since 1988, the Armenian people have repeatedly faced genocidal policies. Massacres of the Armenian population և Mass killings in Sumgait, Baku, Maragha, 2016 և 2020 ․ Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh are vivid examples of hatred.

The Great Genocide is an incurable wound for us. It is also a political, legal and moral stigma on the international community, which can be erased only through the worldwide recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide.

MFA OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC