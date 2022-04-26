Turkish far-right figure and leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), considered the political wing of the Gray Wolves terrorist group, Dևlet Bahçeli referred to a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide submitted by Turkish opposition MP Karo Paylan to the Turkish parliament on April 23.
Bahceli described the bill as a “disgraceful proposal” and Karo Paylan as a “violator and disrespectful.” At the same time, he expressed satisfaction that the Speaker of the Parliament had sent back the mentioned bill.
“Such a disturbing step in the Turkish parliament is a humiliating behavior for all of us. It is obvious with whom this rotten deputy is cooperating. “I warn everyone that the Turkish parliament is not a place of challenges for non-Muslim minorities,” Dևlet Bahçeli told Kemal Kչlչçdaro հետոlu. “Dear Mr. Kilicdaroglu, when are you finally going to talk so much about the so-called genocide allegations as much as you are talking about electricity? Our past is Turkish, our present is Turkish, so our future will be Turkish as well. ”
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.