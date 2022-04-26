Turkish far-right figure and leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), considered the political wing of the Gray Wolves terrorist group, Dևlet Bahçeli referred to a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide submitted by Turkish opposition MP Karo Paylan to the Turkish parliament on April 23.

Bahceli described the bill as a “disgraceful proposal” and Karo Paylan as a “violator and disrespectful.” At the same time, he expressed satisfaction that the Speaker of the Parliament had sent back the mentioned bill.

“Such a disturbing step in the Turkish parliament is a humiliating behavior for all of us. It is obvious with whom this rotten deputy is cooperating. “I warn everyone that the Turkish parliament is not a place of challenges for non-Muslim minorities,” Dևlet Bahçeli told Kemal Kչlչçdaro հետոlu. “Dear Mr. Kilicdaroglu, when are you finally going to talk so much about the so-called genocide allegations as much as you are talking about electricity? Our past is Turkish, our present is Turkish, so our future will be Turkish as well. ”