Today, the governor of Shirak Nazeli Baghdasaryan met with the participants of the first Artsakh war Ara-Geghetsik Hayrikyan, Jivan Petrosyan and Serik Tonoyan.

“You are the creators of the glorious pages of our history; our victory was with you and at the cost of the life, health and heroism of your comrades-in-arms. You are modern-day heroes, our generations should live and be educated by your example. “I know that sometimes you can have a feeling of neglect, իրավունք you have the right to be upset, և angry, but I assure you that we appreciate your heroism for the homeland and bow to the memory of your heroic children who gave their lives for the homeland.” said the governor of Shirak.

The soldiers who went through the first Artsakh war thanked the governor for his attention and attitude, told about the war, past military memories and remembered his fallen friends with excitement.

SHIRAK REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY