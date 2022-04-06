The governor of Shirak enlightened the commissioners unaware of the problems in the disaster zone Morning:

As we have informed, today the members of the Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment of the National Assembly visited Gyumri to hold an outgoing sitting. Before the meeting was convened, they were hosted by Shirak Governor Nazeli Baghdasaryan.

It can be said that the governor enlightened the commissioners ․ They are members of the Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment, but it was significant that they did not go particularly deep into the problems of Gyumri and Shirak regions, they were especially unaware of the problem of homelessness.

The governor of Shirak Nazeli Baghdasaryan presented in detail the problems of the disaster zone.

He noted that although the state fulfills its obligations, but there are many citizens who live in temporary shelters.

“I must state with regret that many of them do not have the status of homeless due to the earthquake, in some cases there was a replenishment of families, in some cases due to social conditions, our citizens sold their apartments and returned to shantytowns.

Unfortunately, I have to say that at the moment we have two large cottage districts in Gyumri, where the problems are many, they are lined up. “We are full of hope that in the government’s approaches, either in the form of social housing or a new program, it will be possible to solve these people’s problems,” said the governor.

He detailed that the area called the Bus Station and the Fountains are two large cottage areas, where socially vulnerable people live. According to the governor, it is necessary to study why many of them do not have the status of homelessness, maybe they were left out of the lists, that was the shortcoming of the officials of that time.

Nazeli Baghdasaryan also considered it necessary to clarify that the existence of cottages is conditioned by the multiplication of families. According to him, over the years the family has expanded, some of them stayed in the cabin, others moved to the state-provided apartment.

“I do not think that the regional administration or the community administration have the right to demolish the cottages in this case and leave these people on the street,” said the regional governor.

The governor of Shirak spoke about oil buildings, citing concrete examples. He presented the problems of interest to the guests comprehensively, showing all the possible reasons for the origin of the problem.

The governor also touched upon agricultural issues.

He mentioned that the state has subsidized the purchase of fertilizers, but the farmers have some concerns.

Nazeli Baghdasaryan also said that taking into account the problem that arose last year, this year the irrigation process started earlier.

“And if last year we had a problem, the scarcity of water affected the crop, we had a serious problem in the fields, this year we applied to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Nature Protection, as a result having a permit to start the irrigation process sooner.”

Deputy Governor Albert Ayvazyan, in his turn, explained why the works on the Karnut reservoir started a month earlier.

“Last year we had serious omissions in our region, serious losses, quite a lot of lands remained unirrigated. Due to last year’s mistake, we have done all the work this year. “We are doing everything to start the work as soon as possible, before the start of the irrigation season, to have an appropriate amount of water in Karnut, which will allow us to restore and correct last year’s mistakes,” said the deputy governor.

Nazeli Baghdasaryan mentioned that there will be a partial unloading if the issue of Kaps reservoir is solved.

Regarding the fertilizer, the deputy governor mentioned that mainly the fertilizer imported from Russia is offered to the residents at a cheap price, now there is no import from that country, and the residents are waiting for the import, that is why the process is slowing down.

Nune AREVSHATYAN