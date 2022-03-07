For his bravery and dedication during the 44-day Artsakh war, for his contribution to the defense of the homeland, for his bravery and dedication during the hostilities, by the decrees of the Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh, he was posthumously awarded the “Combat Service” medal from Shan communities of Gegharkunik region. Lernik Vahanyan, Arthur Virabyan, Yervand Khachatryan, Gorg Ohanyan, Manvel Manukyan and Armen Grigoryan left.

On March 7, Gegharkunik Governor Karen Sargsyan presented the posthumous awards to the heroes’ parents and relatives. The governor thanked and thanked the parents and families of the heroic boys, noting that at all costs we must be united in creating the country that our boys who fought for the homeland dreamed of.

“We went through a very bitter and cruel national path, we saw great difficulties, but, thanks to such heroic boys, we have a stable homeland today. I am confident that we will be able to solve our problems in such a way as to have a strong army, a secure, competitive and developed country, thus ensuring the prosperity that our heroes dreamed of. We are nationally grateful to you, we bow our heads to the bright memory of our heroic boys. “The blood shed by brave boys,” said regional governor Karen Sargsyan.

The head of Martuni community Hovhannes Hoveyan and the head of the mobilization department of Gegharkunik regional subdivision of the RA Ministry of Defense Benik Sargsyan spoke words of support to the family members of the killed servicemen.