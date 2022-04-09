On April 8, the RA Ministry of Economy signed the Agreement on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of the Republic of Slovakia and the Governments of the Slovak Republic. The document was signed by the RA Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and the Ambassador of Slovakia to the Republic of Armenia Miroslav Hatsek.

The agreement envisages the development and diversification of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. It provides an opportunity to develop and deepen long-term economic relations between the two countries on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, in areas such as industry, tourism, energy, agriculture, small and medium-sized enterprises, transport and infrastructure, environmental protection, information technology and communication. etc. The document also envisages the establishment of an intergovernmental commission.

The signing of the document was preceded by the discussion of Minister Vahan Kerobyan և Ambassador վերաբերյալ on the prospects of development of trade and economic relations between the two countries. Welcoming the guest, Vahan Kerobyan noted that Armenia highly appreciates the development of relations with friendly Slovakia, stressed that it is time to take steps to put the existing potential in bilateral relations on a practical basis.

During the meeting the Minister presented the current priorities of the Armenian economy. Then the parties discussed the areas in which it is possible to develop effective bilateral cooperation. These are: metallurgy, mechanical engineering, microelectronics, in the field of chemistry, rubber production, jewelry, textile industry, pharmaceuticals.

Ambassador Miroslav Hatsek suggested that EU member state Slovakia be considered a European hub through which Armenia will be able to strengthen its economic ties with other European countries. He noted that in Slovakia Armenia is viewed as a country with great potential for development, with highly qualified human resources, emphasizing the unprecedented rapid development of Armenia in the field of information technologies.

The ambassador singled out the field of agriculture as a direction of cooperation, which may be of particular interest to Slovak businessmen. In this context, Miroslav Hatsek informed that a visit of the Slovak Foreign Minister to Armenia is planned in the near future, who will be accompanied by a group of businessmen to establish cooperation opportunities in Armenia.

Ambassador Miroslav Hatsek also noted that Armenia’s good economic relations with Iran make our country even more attractive for Slovakia.