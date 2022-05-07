Let me say at once that the topic of the article reminded me of my close friend who has worked in the Armenian police for many years and is now a pensioner.

One of the innovations of the government formed after 2018 was the new police patrol service. The patrols started from the capital on July 7, 2021. Now there is the same service in Shirak region, the government intends to have patrols in other regions.

There are many patrols, only in Yerevan – about 800. With the Shirak patrols, there will definitely be about a thousand. In addition to the shoulder straps and other insignia, everyone’s uniform also has a badge depicting the state flag of Armenia covered with a black ribbon. The state flag of Armenia has become a grave, tombstone or other mourning item in the logo of the police unit created by the government.

When the patrols took to the streets, hours later, violations were revealed on their uniforms and cars, words in a foreign language that contradict the RA Constitution and the RA Law on Language. It turned out that the patrol badge was not defined by any legal act – a government decision, an order of the Chief of Police, etc.

21 days after the start of the patrol service, on July 28, 2021, in response to a request from the “Union of Informed Citizens”, the Chief of Police HQ Armen Mkrtchyan confirmed that the form of the badge had not been approved, but added that the description of the badge would be presented soon. to the Chief of Police. Armen Mkrtchyan did not say who provided the badge to the police, at whose suggestion.

On December 23, 2021, the Government adopted a decision “On Making Amendments and Addenda to the Decision N 1446-N of the Government of the Republic of Armenia of December 12, 2013”, which clearly states that a vertical tricolor (in the colors of the Armenian flag) is embroidered in the middle of the coat of arms. Red, blue, apricot), black and silver in the center, black and silver below the crown. A black background in the middle of the badge, on which the words “PARK SERVICE” are embroidered with silver. In other words, the patrols had an unapproved badge for 5 months. This is not the whole tragedy yet. Why was a black background chosen on the state flag, why could not it be white, why is the flag not free from all kinds of backgrounds and words? to force the police and the police simply described the image imposed on them in the draft decision.

This means that every day a thousand citizens of Armenia wear a uniform on which the state flag of Armenia is covered with a black ribbon and we do not know anything about the origin of that coat of arms. And no one says who is the author of all this. This is an insult, and insulting the state symbols of Armenia is a criminal offense, Article 331 of the RA Criminal Code. The penalty is a fine of one hundred to two hundred and fifty times the minimum wage, or imprisonment for a term of one to three months, or imprisonment for a maximum of one year.

Ignorance of the law does not absolve a person from responsibility. Therefore, along with the person or persons who insulted the Armenian flag, the police chief, other responsible officials, and all patrols should be held accountable.

Nelli GRIGORYAN

“Aravot” daily

06.05.2022: