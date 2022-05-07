It was reported today that the Cologne city authorities have decided to dismantle the monument to the victims of the Armenian Genocide in the city. This is due to the policy pursued by these authorities. The government that started flirting with Turkey has refused to protect our inalienable rights, the answer will be this, said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the representatives of the opposition, during the rally in France Square.

He stressed that if the current government remains, this criminal process will continue. The Armenian people have struggled for decades, achieved international recognition of the Armenian Genocide by many countries and states at the cost of pan-Armenian demands. Now, under the current government, the opposite process begins.

“As a result of the current government’s policy, a new process is beginning in the world, which we must prevent. Once from this square, to the news of the whole world, we say that the government of the day does not express the will of the Armenian people. The will of the Armenian people is here. “There is no alternative to international recognition and condemnation of the Genocide,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated.