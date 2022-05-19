Member of the NA “I have honor” faction Tigran Abrahamyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“The situation around the father of hero Mkhitar Galeyan, Garik, and his brother, Arthur, completely shows the complete absence of the value system and morality of this government.

Garik was arrested with the help of the government, after which he felt so bad that he was taken to hospital, and his brother Arthur was arrested and tried to take him into custody.

Today we were in the main military department of the RA Investigation Committee for 9-10 hours, where the political power was staging its next impudence.

The government is trying to hold the family members of the hero Mkhitar Galeyan hostage, the purpose of which is to stop the activity of the parents and relatives of our dead boys.

I will say at once that it will not work, because those people, the citizens united around them, will do everything to advance their just demands, to reach the final destination.

We must stand by the families of the fallen, missing heroes, support our friends who became disabled as a result of the war.

