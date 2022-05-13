

Aysor.am’s interview with Vahe Hakobyan, MP of the RA NA “Armenia” faction.



– Mr. Hakobyan, you made a note about the incomprehensible attitude of the Foreign Ministry to the event organized by the German MP. Can you provide the details?

– Lars Patrick Berg is a German member of the European Parliament, a longtime friend of Armenia. He strongly supports the promotion of Armenia’s interests in the European Parliament, regularly raises important issues for us on European platforms. And the organization of this round-table discussion would create a new platform to have a discussion with the representatives of the European Union in the current difficult geopolitical situation, to present Armenia’s interests, perceptions, positions.

But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tried to prevent the participation of the representatives of the National Assembly of Armenia in the event with incomprehensible, I would say absurd, unprofessional steps.

Only in March, in a letter to the NA Chief of Staff, did the Foreign Ministry present Lars Patrick Berg’s pro-Armenian activities, two representatives of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the Armenian Ambassador to the EU and the Armenian Ambassador to Germany, Arman Yeghoyan and I meet with him as chairmen of profile committees, and now the Foreign Ministry describes him as an extremist, who has no role in the European Parliament, and urges not to contact him at all, “so as not to damage the Armenia-EU relations.”

This cheap circus, of course, has completely different goals. But even those who serve this power do not have the ability and sufficient grace to do so.

– What tendency or goals do you see under such a step of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?

In the current situation, citizens often ask why we do not resign. And one of the main reasons is the opportunity to have a more institutional and broader relationship with the outside world through a mandate. The mandate allows us to communicate with the world through the channels of parliamentary diplomacy, so that our partners, no matter in the country or in the structure, do not rely only on signals and positions from the government, which represent the interests of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem rather than the citizens of Armenia and Armenia.

I do not know how much the public understands the significance of all this, but at least the reaction of the Foreign Ministry shows that the current government understands its potential very well;

It is not clear from the beginning why the Foreign Ministry decided to express an opinion on the participation of parliamentarians in this event or not, if only in March it asked the National Assembly for an opinion on the event. The same Foreign Ministry that is mostly silent on important issues related to the country, national and state interests.

If this letter from the Foreign Ministry was an attempt to deprive me, as a representative of the opposition, of presenting to the European partners the approaches that differ from the position of the government regarding the overriding interests of Armenia, I will disappoint them, it will not succeed. I will definitely attend the event when it takes place. I mentioned in my post that on the initiative of the European side, it was postponed until June due to technical reasons.

But this handwriting and working style of the government once again proves that this government must leave one day soon. They are destructive for our country. I do not know what else needs to happen for everyone to be convinced of that.

The official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who wrote this text, its head, the one who gave the permission to send it, not only carry out an insidious order of the government of the day, but also do it very poorly and unprofessionally, not understanding what blow they make to the RA-EU relations. All officials who have an idea of ​​foreign relations, foreign policy, who consider such an approach acceptable and use it as an argument should be fired a day in advance.

I considered it my duty to make this case public և the letter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to present it to our society and professional circles, so that once again they can be convinced with facts who we are dealing with in the person of this government and how it conducts our country’s foreign policy.