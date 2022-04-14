The issue of Shushi has always been extremely important for Azerbaijan, as within the framework of its historical falsification, Azerbaijan considered it an important center of its culture and military-political history. Meanwhile, the Armenian side should not have considered the possibility of ceding Shushi or any other territory of Artsakh at all, as it should have adhered to the December 1, 1989 unification resolution, political scientist Alexander Kananyan told Aysor.am, reminding that the resolution no one canceled today.

Referring to the idea expressed by CP MP Vigen Khachatryan that Artsakh can have a future within Azerbaijan, our interlocutor noted that in the face of such a statement, the current government is once again openly confessing to high treason, complete immorality and anti-state manifestations.

“These people (meaning the RA Prime Minister, the CP deputy, ed.) Should be subjected not to an ordinary verdict, but to an extraordinary field military tribunal with all the understandable consequences. If they are not stopped in the near future, then the nation that did not create such a tribunal is doomed to immediate elimination.

If we continue like this, we have only 20-25 years of existence. “I wish those people a worthy field punishment by a military tribunal,” said Alexander Kananyan.

It should be reminded that Nikol Pashinyan announced in the National Assembly today that in 1996 the issue of Shushi was on the table.