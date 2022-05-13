In order to develop, improve and encourage the field of information technologies, by the decision of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, six educational awards have been established. Prizes for the best students, postgraduate students and pupils of the universities will be awarded every year.

“Educational awards in the field of information technologies, the procedure for awarding them” was approved at the May 13 sitting of the RA Government.

The educational prizes, the amount of the reward քանակ the number of prizes according to the nominations have been defined.



For the best students.

• “Grand Prize” – equivalent to 1200 USD, 1 prize winner is planned,

• “Best Postgraduate” for 1st և 2nd class awards is equivalent to 1000 և 750 USD, respectively, 6 winners in each category,

• “Best Master Student” for 1st և 2nd class awards is equivalent to 750 և 500 USD, respectively, 6 winners in each category,

• “Best Bachelor” for 1st և 2nd class awards is equivalent to 500 և 400 USD, respectively, with 6 winners in each category.



For the best students.

• “Grand Prize” – equivalent to 500 USD in AMD, there is 1 prize winner,

• “Best Student” for 1st և 2nd category prizes is equivalent to 200 և 100 USD, respectively, in each category – 5 prize winners.

The awarding of educational prizes in the field of information technologies is carried out by “Synopsys Armenia” company, according to the agreement signed by the company “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund.

Within two weeks after the decision enters into force, Synopsys Armenia will submit the composition of the selection committee to the RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports for approval.

Within one month after the decision enters into force, the Minister of Education and Science is instructed to approve the staff, procedure, lists of universities and public schools participating in the award ceremony for the best student educational awards in the field of IT.

According to the order, the award can be applied to the students with the existing education of the RA higher educational institutions ները the students of 10-12 grades, who have shown high progress, participated in innovative projects in the field of IT և, have published articles.

Nominees for the award submit their applications to the management of their university or school on the basis of an announcement published in the mass media on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia.

The management of the educational institutions submits the documents of the best ten nominees within 5 days to the award committee, which makes the final selection of the winners according to the results of the individual interviews with the nominees and the fulfillment of the established requirements.