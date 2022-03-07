On March 4, in the second reading, the draft law “On Making Amendments and Addenda to the Law of the Republic of Armenia” On State Regulation of Technical Security “was fully adopted.

The need to adopt the draft was due to the fact that according to the relevant government decision, a number of technical regulations in the field of technical safety, on the basis of which technical safety expertise is carried out, will be repealed in April this year. Instead, the EEU regulations will apply, which make it impossible to carry out technical expertise.

“EEU regulations regulate product safety requirements, and national technical regulations define technical safety requirements for the operation of hazardous production facilities.

“Accordingly, there is a need to provide the government with the right to adopt technical safety norms, rules and instructions in the field of technical safety, on the basis of which an amendment is made to Article 4 of the above-mentioned law,” said RA Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Ara Nazaryan.