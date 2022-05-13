The government has approved the Public Administration Reform Strategy, the 2022-2024 Roadmap և Outcome Framework, the list of persons providing oversight and coordination of the strategy.

According to the justification, the adoption and implementation of a comprehensive agenda of in-depth reforms of the public administration system is an inviolable priority as a key precondition for ensuring the security and sustainable development of the country. The Strategy sets out for the first time the agenda of unified and comprehensive public administration reforms in Armenia, aiming to address the issues identified as a result of in-depth diagnosis, redefine the value foundations of the public administration system, and provide targeted institutional capacity for continuous system modernization.

As the RA Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan noted, the numerous problems mentioned in the strategy have been objectively diagnosed, all their possible solutions have been given in several stages. According to the Minister, the works envisaged by the strategy will be implemented in 4 directions. “The first is the field of public services. There have already been a number of public service improvements in our country. Different structures, different ministries have set up joint offices, joint structures that have improved the quality of services. There is experience in many countries where all services are integrated. They are properly digitalized, their management is maximized to the maximum, so that a person can use all the public services from one source, one place, not to be in those troubles. This strategy provides possible solutions to one of the key pillars.

Another important issue is human resources. I’m sure all of our colleagues in the hall have a problem when there are good staff, but you can not get involved with the current civil service regulations. On the contrary, there have been cases in the past when friends and relatives were introduced to the system, to the civil service system, but it does not sufficiently encourage, involve or improve the staff needed to carry out our work. For example, in some cases today the bonus order has become a salary supplement. It is necessary because, otherwise, we simply will not have public servants, but on the other hand, we must understand և find the eggs. This strategy clearly outlines the solutions on how to reward, encourage the truly deserving, and be able to make public service interesting in competition with the private sector.

Next is institutional modernization. Very often a politician, being appointed to a position, having good wishes, wants to do good deeds, but the institutional system not only does not help, but in some places even starts to hinder. There is a problem – the development of horizontal relations, the management of the right connections – to implement the whole, again – a diagnosis is needed.

The fourth direction is the strategic approach to policy making. “We, as a government, have been following the path for several years now, so that decisions are not mundane as much as possible, but are part of strategies, but even that needs coordination and further improvement,” said Karen Andreasyan.

Referring to the decision, Nikol Pashinyan noted that the strategy of public administration reforms is about the reforms of the state machine. “That is, we will try to analyze the work of that car during three years. We recorded, although we knew that there were unnecessary and missing parts in that car, that the car did not meet modern requirements. It is inconvenient for both drivers and passengers, sometimes it consumes more gasoline without opening enough speed, sometimes it does not hold the brakes, sometimes we have problems on turns, and so on. Our problem is the following, the first point is the public services with which people have direct contact. The last point is the strategies that we can visualize as a way. We must have a quality way to make our way to a more comfortable place. Second, the drivers of that car must be properly qualified. And in order to be able to attract properly qualified specialists in the public administration system, it is necessary to have a proper salary. But in order for that remuneration not to be an excessive burden on the society և state budget, the services must be optimal in their size. ”

The Prime Minister also noted that there is constant talk about the public administration system being overloaded. “But on the other hand, we see that there are circles where people are not enough to do work. This means that in some places we have resources and positions, which, in fact, either have nothing to do or have lost their function. By and large, when we say public administration reforms, we mean that the mechanism to make life more comfortable for citizens will work more effectively. This is a very large amount of work, and I am sure that we will do it consistently. “