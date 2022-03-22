“It is necessary to understand what they are negotiating over the gas pipeline, because there are many hypotheses that the Azerbaijani side, through this terrorism, is trying to exert pressure to get other concessions from Armenia or Artsakh, or both together,” he told reporters. “I have honor” MP Tigran Abrahamyan, referring to the fact that the Azerbaijani side deliberately stopped the operation of the only gas pipeline supplying gas to Artsakh.

The deputy pointed out the goals of Azerbaijan, which he is trying to achieve by deepening the crisis in Artsakh.

“The first և main step is directed against Artsakh – to achieve the eviction of Armenians from Artsakh. The second circumstance is connected with the process in the Azerbaijan-Armenia sphere ․ Azerbaijan is trying to use its entire arsenal of pressure to impose new concessions on Armenia. And the third circumstance ․ “Azerbaijan, at the instigation of Turkey, is trying to create new problems for the Russian Federation in the conditions of this Russian-Ukrainian crisis,” Abrahamyan said.

In this case, according to the deputy, it is very important to understand what steps the current government of the Republic of Armenia is taking, whether it is taking risks at all, taking actions aimed at reducing or neutralizing the challenges and threats.

“Any government in the current situation must have a full analysis of all risks and threats, understand how to act in this or that situation, so that this crisis, which has been created in Artsakh, which has a certain dynamic to manifest itself in other ways, for our compatriots living in Artsakh. be as manageable as possible. “The biggest problem is that the government does not have a list of measures and actions, which supposes easing the burden of our compatriots living in Artsakh in case of this or that crisis or neutralizing the threats directed at them,” the MP emphasized.