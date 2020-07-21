The GOP is using the courts to gut voting rights (opinion)

But there is something else that needs to be generating a fantastic level of concern — the effort by Republicans to use the Supreme Court to suppress voting across the country in an attempt to hold onto the White House and Senate.

But, a week ago, the Supreme Court issued an order that will likely help Florida Republicans carry on to suppress certain citizens’ ability to vote. According to the Court’s decision, Florida can block ex-felons from voting if they have outstanding court fines or cannot pay all the costs connected with their convictions.

It should not have now been this way.

In 2018, Florida voters approved an amendment restoring voting rights to most ex-felons who had completed their sentences, including probation and parole. Since then, Florida Republicans have tried to circumvent the amendment, passing a law clarifying the “terms of sentence” that formerly incarcerated people must complete — full pay off of fines, fees and restitution –amounting to a modern-day poll tax before they’re allowed to vote.

A federal District Court judge had tried to stop the rule, saying that the state “cannot condition voting on payments of amounts a person is unable to pay.” But just months from the election, Republicans in the state were thrown a lifeline by the conservative Supreme Court, letting the Florida state law go into effect.

As Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted in her dissent, the order will prevent 1000s of Floridians from participating in democracy “simply because they are poor.”

Unfortunately, this is simply not the first anti-voting rights decision the Supreme Court has passed down this year. As the pandemic upends lives across the country, the Court has repeatedly sided with state Republicans trying to allow it to be harder for individuals to safely vote.

In Wisconsin , a state which could secure a victory for Trump or Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden, Republican justices voted as a bloc to not extend the absentee ballot deadlines, after requests for the specialty ballots exploded.

The vote forced 1000s of Wisconsinites to choose between venturing out in-person in the middle of a pandemic and forfeiting their right to vote in the primary. The four Democratic-appointed justices all dissented. Justice Ginsburg wrote at the time that the decision “boggles the mind.”

In Alabama , a state which could play a role in determining get a handle on of the Senate as Democrat Doug Jones fights for his political life, the five Republican justices overruled their Democratic-appointed colleagues, again, to make it harder for people to vote absentee in the middle of the pandemic.

And, in Texas , a state where Biden is within the margin of error of Trump in a number of polls, the Court denied a request from Democrats to try to expand vote-by-mail to help people safely vote.

Despite the feelings of warmth many Democrats have felt toward Chief Justice John Roberts and the Supreme Court in recent weeks — in light of decisions on abortion, LGBTQ employment rights and immigration — among the areas where the court’s five Republican justices have been remarkably consistent and cruel is in decisions that suppress voters’ rights. And they are just the latest round of anti-democratic decisions from the Roberts Court.

In Shelby County v. Holder , in 2013, the court gutted the federal government’s ability to enforce the Voting Rights Act of 1965, setting the dining table for states, particularly in the south, to suppress votes by instituting voter ID laws and closing polling locations.

We’ve already seen the impact of this decision. In the last many years, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, county election officials have closed 214 polling locations across Georgia, shutting down nearly 8% of the states’ polling locations — many in predominately African American neighborhoods. And Georgia is but one example.

In 2019, the five Republican justices ruled to stop courts from doing any such thing to prevent partisan gerrymandering, giving Republicans — and also Democrats, should they want to — the green light to draw the lines in a way that subverts any meaningful sense of democracy.

Right now, the country is careening toward an election that shows unprecedented challenges — a deadly world wide pandemic that means it is risky for many individuals to stand in long lines, potential foreign interference and a president intent on undermining the legitimacy of valid options like vote by mail. If history is any guide, Republicans will seize on any of those circumstances to cling to power.

Meanwhile, Trump and McConnell have spent the last four years making a deposit on a long-term voter suppression strategy by filling our courts with right-wing ideologues who can be counted on to uphold attempts to block folks from voting safely. So, whatever voter suppression strategies Republicans manage to come up with can come before judges already primed to green light them.

I hear lots of Democrats fretting about what Trump will do to cling to power. I get it. Back in 2016, our chief concern was that he wouldn’t accept the outcome of an election we fully expected Hillary Clinton to win. And we ought to expect Trump to carry on laying the groundwork for questioning the outcome of the election, as he did this past weekend throughout an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News, in which he said , “I think mail-in voting is going to rig the election.”

But tactics from the Court will not be overt. Roberts won’t be tweeting out wild conspiracy theories about vote by mail, but that doesn’t mean his views on the right way to sustain our democracy are any less dangerous. It will require vigilance, education and advocacy to ensure everybody knows their rights leading up to November.

As Election Day draws closer, Americans should keep an eye on what’s happening at the Court — and vote to make sure Trump doesn’t get yourself a second four years to add any longer justices to it.