The Google Pixel 4a is already available for pre-order on Amazon USA

The Google Pixel 4a has been one of Google’s most leaked smartphones, with a performance review, camera review, and hands-on already available long before the official launch. And that was a high bar to clear as most of Google’s smartphones have not exactly been best-kept secrets either. We are just a few hours away from Google’s event where they are expected to announce the PIxel 4a, but as it turns out, the device is already available for pre-order from Amazon.com in the USA.





The Pixel 4a is available in a bundle for the phone as well as the case for $389. Amazon USA says that the device will be released on August 20, 2020, which means that that is the earliest you can expect to lay your hands on the device. Previous rumors suggested a lower price tag, but keep in mind that this listing is for the bundle and not just for the phone itself, so the phone is likely to be priced lower.

You can wait for Google to officially unveil its product in the next few hours and provide definitive details on pricing and availability. Or, if you just can’t wait, you can go right ahead and preorder the phone using the affiliate link provided below:

Pre-order Google Pixel 4a plus Case on Amazon USA (affiliate link)

The tip that we received mentioned that you could add the bundle and then remove the case from your cart. However, when we attempted the same for ourselves, removing the case removes the whole bundle. So for now, you may have to buy the phone with the case included….