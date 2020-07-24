The Google Pixel 4, Apple’s latest iPad Air and more on sale today

We start today’s handle the Google Pixel 4, which comes opened with 64 GB in storage for $680 in its Just Black color version. This implies $119 cost savings on the routine Pixel 4, or you can get the Google Pixel 4 XL for $790 after a $109 discount rate.

The latest variation of the 10.5- inch iPad Air is likewise on saletoday You can get a Wi-Fi just alternative with 64 GB in storage for simply $430 The very first discount rate reduces the cost of this tablet to $469, however you will discover an additional $39 discount rate at checkout. You can likewise get the 256 GB variation with LTE assistance for $680 after a $99 discount rate.

The GoPro HERO8 Black is getting a $50 discount rate, which implies you can get yours for simply $299 This video camera will let you tape-record video at 4K UHD 2160 p and other functions such as TimeWarp 2.0, HyperSmooth 2.0 and more

Finally, we have the Acer Predator Galea 310 video gaming headset, which is getting a $1795 discount rate, leaving it at $5204, or you can choose other color alternatives, like the Black one which is costing $35 after a $10 discount rate.