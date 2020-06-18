The Good Place Writer Apologizes For Old Offensive & Racist Tweets:  ‘I Wish I Could Take Them Back’

Megan Amram is in a poor place after several of her past offensive and racist tweets resurfaced.

The Good Place producer and co-writer took to Twitter to apologize for writing countless “jokes” on the social site in the first 2010s which have not aged well: specifically, jokes about Asian Americans, Jewish people, and people with disabilities.

She began in an extended note posted Wednesday night:

“I would like to address some tweets from over the past decade that have been circulating recently. I fear this will not convey everything that I want it to, but I am speaking from the heart and trying my best to communicate my sincere regret. I am deeply embarrassed and more apologetic than you can ever know.”

The comedian went on to directly apologize to the Asian American community, writing:

“My instinct is to share the varying degrees of explanation for every tweet that has offended, but I know full well there are no excuses. I will be sorry for as long as I live that I have hurt even one person, and I very much understand why my words have hurt many more. Also, I specifically would like to apologize to the Asian American community, who I have hurt most with my tweets. I very much understand why you are hurt.”

The scribe explained that in the years since she’s made an effort to coach herself and become an ally to individuals of color and the LGBTQ community, and insisted this effort “is something extremely important to the core of what [she] is trying regarding [her] life.”

She added:

“As my platform grew, I learned the power I had to amplify voices and the responsibility that came along with it. My platform and jobs are meaningful tools to foster diverse writers, combat workplace discrimination, educate myself, donate and to consciously and vocally support BIPOC, LGBTQ people and more. Every day I go into my jobs, my life and my friendships trying to promote those ideals. I have been doing this work on myself and for others for years and can only promise that I will continue to do so, both publicly and privately. This is not lip service, it is something very important to the core of what I am trying to do with my life.”

The 32-year-old has additionally written for shows like Silicon Valley and Parks and Recreation, so naturally, the re-discovery of these insensitive tweets (below) rubbed many fans the wrong manner.

To those fans, the comedian said she stayed “silent” about her past words because she hoped her “current actions” would speak louder — something she now realizes was a “mistake.” She concluded her message by saying that she was “deeply sorry” for her insensitive tweets, penning:

“The bottom line is I tweeted some careless, hurtful things. I wish I could take them back, not to ‘get out of trouble,’ but because it is weighing heavily on my heart. But I can’t. So instead, I have spent the last decade attempting to unlearn the complicit racism I participate in as a white person and becoming the vocally supportive ally I think I am now. I have been silent on this in the hopes that my current actions would speak louder than my past words, and that was my mistake, but I would like to make it very clear now how deeply sorry I am. I’m not posting the tweets here since I do not want to hurt people again with those words. But I want to be very clear: I am sorry. I mean it and I will prove that every day for the rest of my life.”

Will Megan’s atonements be sufficient to get her into Twitter’s Good Place? Only time will tell — but a heartfelt apology is obviously a good start.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Have you found her “current actions” are speaking louder than her past? Or are you looking straight back at The Good Place and wondering about several of those weird vibes you’ve gotten from the characters’ plot lines?

