The golfer who drove over 4,000 miles across the US to play in tournaments

“I listen to metal, but I listen to kind of a particular subgenre that’s called metal core,” Hovland informed Shane O’Donoghue, host of CNN’s Living Golf program. “And it’s normally some type of much heavier things, a great deal of yelling, however a great deal of melodic parts and a great deal of cool musicianship if you will.

“When I’m driving through the night, I’m getting pretty tired but it’s almost like I’m in a trance and I just keep my playlist going and I just get my head deep in the music and suddenly three hours fly by.”

Hitting the open roadway

Like fellow PGA Tour gamers Rickie Fowler and Alex Noren, Hovland is among the lots of expert golf players who participated in Oklahoma State University and the Norwegian still lives in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Following golf’s reboot on June 11 after it’s implemented break due to the fact that of Covid-19, the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas was the very first chance Hovland had to return playing competitively.

And, due to the fact that of the competitors’s distance to Oklahoma, the 22- year-old concluded that driving there indicated he didn’t “have to get exposed to the virus.” And from there, one roadway led to another.

“I was thinking I’m playing the week after that, so then I’ve got to drive back up to Oklahoma again and then catch a plane to South Carolina,” described Hovland, whose journey has actually made him a little cult figure on the golf circuit.

“And then I was just thinking: ‘What if … I just drive to all the events?’ And I was like: ‘Oh, that could be a lot.’ But I decided not to think about it and just go and do it and enjoy the hours of podcasts and music.”

From Fort Worth, Hovland started a 16- hour drive to Hilton Head, South Carolina to play in the RBCHeritage He then remained at the house of his caddie Shay Knight in Charleston, prior to the 2 of them took a trip to Hartford, Connecticut– a 13- hour jaunt– for the Travelers Championship

A 12- hour drive to Detroit, Michigan for the Rocket Mortgage followed, prior to a three-hour journey to Columbus, Ohio for the MemorialTournament After remaining there for 2 weeks, it took Hovland 13 hours to drive back to Stillwater.

The Norwegian’s trip– which was approximately over 4,000 miles in length– has actually been a method of making the journeys a “little bit more memorable” for Hovland, although he confesses he’s now going to “give myself a little break.”

“You’re so secondhand to simply packaging the bags, going to the airport, going to the next stop and after that simply play golf. So I type of delight in those minutes, you’re in the middle of Mississippi or Louisiana or Pennsylvania and you’re simply type of going: ‘What in the world am I doing today?’

“So it just kind of makes it a little bit more memorable, get some life experiences and just mix it up a little bit.”

‘It’s quite surreal’

Born and raised in Oslo, Norway, Hovland got golf at the aged of 4 after his dad Harald returned from the US– where he had actually been working as an engineer– with some clubs for his child to practice with.

But, for the existing worldNo 31, enjoying clips of Tiger Woods on YouTube, especially “that chip in during the 2005 Masters on 16,” was what actually “propelled” Hovland’s enthusiasm for the video game.

Since moving to the US, Hovland has actually gone from strength to strength, regularly exceeding along the method.

As an amateur, he won the 2018 US Amateur at Pebble Beach– the initially Norwegian to do so– which made him an area at the Masters, US Open, and the Open Championship in 2019.

At that US Open, Hovland ended up connected for 12 th and, with a 4-under overall of 280 over 72 holes, broke Jack Nicklaus’ US Open scoring overall record of 282 for an amateur he set in 1960.

Since turning expert in 2019, Hovland ended up being the very first gamer from Norway to win on the PGA Tour with his triumph at the Puerto Rico Open in February, 2020.

His success has actually indicated that Hovland is being put in playing groups with a few of the most significant names in golf. At the existing World Golf Championships- FedExSt Jude Invitational he became part of the exact same group as 2018 Masters champ Patrick Reed and four-time significant winner Brooks Koepka.

Lining up along with these greats of the video game still feels “pretty surreal,” according to Hovland.

“Growing up, I would wake up early in the morning and watch the European Tour, even the Asian Tour and then at night, I would watch the PGA Tour,” included Hovland.

” I was enjoying a lot golf and enjoying all these names and after that unexpectedly I’m striking balls right next to them on the variety and even beating them in some cases.

“So that is quite insane, particularly up in Norway, due to the fact that some areas in the United States, if you’re a member at an actually great course, it’s not unusual for a random PGA Tour gamer to simply appear and practice.

“That never happens in Norway. So in a way you’re so detached from that as a reality. So to then to kind of be there a couple of years later being in that other reality, it’s pretty crazy.”

The roadway ahead

Hovland will quickly be heading to San Francisco– by aircraft instead of vehicle due to the approximated 31- hour drive from Oklahoma to California– to participate in the PGA Championship for the very first time, which will be held August 6-9.

Although completing at the majors is a huge action up from typical PGA Tour occasions– “they’re more difficult tests, the courses are harder, greens are firmer and faster and the players are better” describes Hovland– the Norwegian insists he isn’t simply going to comprise the numbers.

“I’d say if I’m playing good with my game right now, I believe I can have a chance to win,” he stated.

But ahead of the rescheduled majors and the extension of the PGA Tour, Hovland isn’t putting unneeded pressure on himself by setting castle in the airs, describing that the chance to enhance his video game is his primary inspiration.

“To be honest with you, I don’t really like to set a whole lot of goals. There’s a lot of things I would like to do; win a major, play the Ryder Cup and do all these great things,” he stated.

“But I take a lot more enjoyment in type of seeing my video game simply enhance. So if I’m standing on the variety and let’s state I’m dealing with club head speed and I am 113-114 miles an hour regularly, and I simply can’t surpass that point and after that I’m going in the fitness center and I’m getting more powerful, dealing with some technical things.

“And then let’s state perhaps 3 months from now that one 113-114 is117 And I’m simply type of improving, that provides me that type of sense of achievement which’s type of how I get more determined to keep playing and playing.

“And I take more pleasure from becoming a better golfer and then I try to do that in a tournaments, but essentially the most fun I have is just getting better at golf.”

Be it taking long driving journeys or driving the ball directly and real on a golf course, Hovland’s early profession success recommends he might be having a lot more enjoyable on his sporting journey.