The goals behind the fresh talks between Somalia and Somaliland – Middle East Monitor

When the Foreign Minister of Somaliland, Yasin Faratoon, mentioned the first official meeting between Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his Somaliland counterpart Muse Bihi Abdi in February, there was speculation about its purpose. Organised originally through the mediation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, we were then surprised by another conference held several days ago in Djibouti. What are the reasons for these discussions?

The importance of having fresh talks between the two Somalias is agreed by every one in the West, considering the fact that it is not in its most useful interest for Somalia to be split up into North and South. Such a split up could lead to Russia or China seizing the opportunity to support one side against the other. This is what Russia has been doing in Libya for the sake of oil, helping Khalifa Haftar’s forces with weapons and mercenaries and thus making itself an important party in Libyan politics. For the West, it’s time for Somalia to be united as just one state so that you can reach major petroleum deals and continue steadily to exercise its influence in this strategically-important area.

The evidence because of this is that America was determined for the Djibouti conference to be always a success. It was a part of the technical consultative committees formed by the two parties to check out up on negotiations and reach a sustainable solution. All of the so-called international partners of Somalia signed a statement which was published by Britain a few days ago, supporting and encouraging these committees, the majority of which were composed of representatives of European countries as well as the US.

Somalia: Bomb blast kills 10, wounds over 13 civilians

Ethiopia was also interested in the success of the conference to accelerate agreements it has with Somalia to utilize the latter’s ports and facilitate major economic, tourism and trade projects. It wanted to succeed alongside a united Somalia in its conflict with Egypt over the Renaissance Dam Project; the reservoirs behind the dam are due to start filling from 1 July. Hence, Addis Ababa is continually seeking was for its inspirational, Abiy Ahmed — a Nobel Peace Laureate — to have diplomatic successes in the Horn of Africa. That is excatly why it used its influence to make this a positive meeting.

As among the most significant offshore oil areas off East Africa, there is curiosity about Somali from major oil and gas companies. The Somali government has launched its first promotional round to grant exploration licences in seven offshore zones. However, Somalia cannot sell oil on the international market whilst it remains divided, so it is in its desires to open constructive negotiations and solve the conditions that have been festering for three decades.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, meanwhile, have decided to reduce the debt burdening Somalia from $5.2 billion to about $557 million. Somalia is also being given new funding over three years amounting to $395 million. This is conditional upon Somalia starting fresh talks with Somaliland.

Although the four-day conference stumbled on a sensitive clause from Somaliland’s independence associated with the power to move freely between the two areas of the territory, to save face the Foreign Minister of Djibouti, Mahmoud Ali Youssef, intervened to sign four conciliatory documents. The most significant of these was to continue negotiations and form other technical committees to create views closer.

The world welcomed these fresh talks for its own sake, while the Arab League welcomed the undertake its Secretary General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, albeit belatedly. However, those that felt the most joy at the resumption of the negotiations were the Somali those who have suffered from the division. Hopefully, these talks will be a successful new beginning and will bear harmonious fruits for both parties in the near future.

Somali military ‘kills over 18 Al-Shabaab militants’

This article first appeared in Arabic in Arabi21 on 22 June 2020

The views expressed in this specific article belong to the author and do not fundamentally reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.