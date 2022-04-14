“It is obvious that if there was no Russian base in Armenia, the Nagorno Karabakh war would most likely have reached Armenia. “Besides, I think that the Turkish troops would be directly involved in this war, including in the territory of Armenia,” Russian political scientist Sergey Mikheev stated during the Moscow-Yerevan video bridge at the Sputnik Armenia press center today.

To the question, what do Armenia and Russia lack for their relations, the Russian political scientist answered – a common border, then added that the two countries should strengthen ties in the economic sphere, as well as increase cooperation on security issues. The political scientist negatively assesses Armenia’s “Western games”, but, according to him, in the Kremlin, despite that, they continue to consider Armenia a strategic partner. He reminds that the Putin-Pashinyan meeting is planned in Moscow these days and depending on the process, the picture will be clearer. In any case, in his opinion, the cooperation between Armenia and Russia in the EEU is possible and should not be “corrupted”.

Speaking about the West’s restrictions on Russia, the speaker said that the West is ready to go further. According to him, this is a war of destruction, at least, the West has set such a goal. However, he believes that the West will not succeed, there have been more difficult times. In general, Sergei Mikheev believes that the sanctions against Russia have already begun to have a boomerang effect, and the impression is that the US problem is Europe, not Russia, control over Europe, which is why Ukraine was involved.

The Russian political scientist assures that regardless of the outcome of the solution to the Ukrainian problem, Russia’s geopolitical interests in other regions, such as the South Caucasus, Central Asia, etc., remain in force. He agrees that the events in Ukraine are now attracting more attention, diverting Russia’s resources, but this is only a part of the struggle for geopolitical influence.

Nelli GRIGORYAN