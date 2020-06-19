The global AI agenda: The Middle East and Africa

The Middle East and Africa are unique settings for AI, in comparison to Western regions—and together. The wealthier Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations are exploring AI as part of broad economic transformation plans to wean themselves from oil and reinvest surpluses in to innovation, whilst in Africa, above and below the Sahara, AI efforts are more bottom-up, often through partnerships with global tech companies and local startups, tackling social challenges including health care and food security. The key findings of the report are the following:

By the end of 2019, 82% of respondents in the region had launched AI programs. Executives in the Middle East and Africa are strongly engaged in AI and already seeing advantageous assets to operational efficiency and management decision-making. The appetite for AI will continue in the years ahead with the largest most respondents (44%) expecting AI to power 21%-30% of these business processes in three years’ time.

Customer service may be the business department most earnestly using AI across the region. Organizations in both regions are focusing heavily on customer relationships, evidenced through innovations like chatbot advisors in financial services, machine learning-based credit scoring, and ride-hailing conveniences, frequently supported by homegrown startups tailoring services and products to local conditions. While less than a third of respondents are using AI to grow revenue, sales and marketing is a major AI growth area in the years ahead.

Change management and data dilemmas top the region’s AI obstacles. Changing business processes around AI was the best AI challenge globally, finds the survey, and this obstacle is felt much more keenly in the Middle East and Africa than in other regions (58% compared to the global average of 51%). Data quantity, quality, or availability is also cited as a high constraint; the key reasons being the difficulty of interfacing with open-source platforms, integrating unstructured data, and managing models for bias.

