The global AI agenda: Latin America

This report is part of “The global AI agenda,” a thought leadership program by MIT Technology Review Insights examining how businesses are using AI today and planning to do this in the future. Featuring a global survey of just one,004 AI experts conducted in January and February 2020, it explores AI adoption, leading use cases, benefits, and challenges, and seeks to comprehend how companies might share data together to develop start up business models, products and services, and services in the years ahead.