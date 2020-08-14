The girl who picked up an AK47 to defend her family



A photo of Nooria with her dad’s AK-47 was extensively shared online.





When her house was assaulted last month, 15- year-old Nooria picked up an AK-47, eliminating 2 guys and injuring a 3rd.

She was hailed as a hero. But the story behind what occurred that night was more made complex.

Did Nooria shoot Taliban assaulters, or her other half? Or both?

All names have actually been altered for security factors.

The guys came to the town in the evening, under the cover of darkness.

According to Nooria, it had to do with 1am when they rupture through the front door of her moms and dads’ house. In her bed room, the teen, who was woken by the sound, remained still and peaceful. She considered her 12- year-old sibling in his bed room.

Then she heard the guys take her moms and dads outside the little, hillside house. She explained the occasions of that night in an interview with the BBC.

The next thing she heard were …