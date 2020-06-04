The George Floyd protesters are expressing real – and growing – concerns. Police cannot ignore that

The killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody final month in Minneapolis, has reverberated and despatched shock waves the world over.

We stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s household and buddies, the folks of Minneapolis, and everybody who continues to problem racism, discrimination and inequality. This is just not the kind of policing observe anybody needs to see beneath any circumstances.

Police officers have important powers that can impression on folks’s liberty and lives. In the UK, our mannequin of policing relies on consent. With this should come accountability. It is important that the general public trust that these powers are not abused.





We have a powerful and very totally different system of police accountability to that within the United States. It is just not an ideal system and there may be nonetheless a lot room for enchancment, however it’s a system primarily based on unbiased scrutiny, accountability and studying.

Our mission because the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is obvious – to enhance public confidence in policing by guaranteeing the police are accountable for his or her actions and classes are learnt. While we are a part of an even bigger system to make sure police accountability, our function is unbiased of presidency and the police.

When somebody is severely injured or there’s a dying following police contact, the IOPC will examine. We additionally examine police conduct, starting from neglect of obligation to critical corruption and we now have oversight of the entire police complaints system. Our investigations are unbiased and neutral.

During the final 15 years, we now have printed knowledge offering an official file of deaths following police contact, setting out the variety of such deaths, the circumstances during which they occur, and the underlying elements. It is of vital significance that we analyse the circumstances of every and establish if there are classes to be learnt within the hope that we are able to stop future deaths from occurring.

Our work has influenced policing observe in some ways, from improved coaching to adjustments in coverage; nonetheless, we additionally know there may be extra to do.

Right now, communities within the UK are expressing real and growing issues about disproportionality. Only two weeks in the past we highlighted rising neighborhood issues about using Taser. We are additionally listening to issues about cease and search and, most not too long ago, fines issued throughout lockdown being disproportionate to black folks.

There should be extra analysis to know problems with disproportionality, in addition to assurance and scrutiny round ways like use of drive and cease and search.

It can also be incumbent on the broader police service to pay attention and reply to the issues being raised. The effectiveness of the police service depends upon neighborhood help.

The genesis of the IOPC’s work was the homicide of Stephen Lawrence, an intrinsic a part of our DNA as an organisation. People believed that the police investigated Stephen’s homicide in a different way to different circumstances just because he was black.

One of the suggestions from the Macpherson inquiry into Stephen’s homicide was “that the home secretary, taking into account the strong expression of public perception in this regard, consider what steps can and should be taken to ensure that serious complaints against police officers are independently investigated. Investigation of police officers by their own or another police service is widely regarded as unjust and does not inspire public confidence.”

Since then, within the UK, this implies that critical public complaints, conduct issues and dying or critical harm issues arising from police motion or inaction could be investigated independently by a state physique that is separate from the police service in England and Wales.

Our dedication stays to work with those that share a standard need for systemic and cultural change so we don’t repeat errors from the previous.

The tragic dying of George Floyd reminds us of the continued want to offer rigorous unbiased scrutiny, to all the time ask questions, to seek out solutions, to be open to alter and to hunt the reality.

Michael Lockwood is the director normal of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)