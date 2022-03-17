On the initiative of the RA NA Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs, a professional discussion was organized in the parliament today in connection with the situation of the egg market. Taguhi Tovmasyan, chairwoman of the committee, MP of the NA “I have honor” faction, first mentioned that there is a price increase in the egg market, which has affected the work of one of the companies. The deputy reminded that last year there were no eggs on Easter days, people even mixed acquaintances to buy eggs ․ “Now there are competition problems, and the artificial deflation, and then the increase of prices has led to certain problems. “Lusakert” poultry factory has stopped operating. This is an alarm. The fate of 88 employees is unknown. “Small companies suffer as a result of inflation.”

Hayk Karapetyan, a member of the Competition Commission (pictured left), who was present at the discussion, first informed that the commission had received a number of complaints that there were low-priced eggs in the market, and had conducted a study. “It was registered that the reduction of prices was initiated by the new entrant to the market in 2021. since November. The company represents the “Shirak” brand. The share of the economic entity is less than ten percent. Therefore, the commission confirmed that there is no dominant position, and if the economic entity does not have a dominant position, then it can not abuse its dominant position, including pursuing a pricing policy that is abusive. In other words, those who do not have a dominant position are free in their price policy, therefore, we have not initiated proceedings. ”

According to Hayk Karapetyan, the low price offer is an accepted and normal marketing step in the world ․ “In any case, if a small business does not have a dominant position, it can not unilaterally rely on the market. As for how a small business can cause a stir in the market, it is already connected with the problems of the market. There is a surplus or deficit in the market from time to time, which causes problems. For example, the delivery system to retail outlets, in which case the price offers of companies can be changed. That is, companies do not decide their pricing policy. The price can also be dictated by the trade networks, and we have registered such phenomena through research. ”

Taguhi Tovmasyan asked if the courier or the trade networks could be the ones determining the price in the egg market. Hayk Karapetyan answered that no person can decide the price or change the situation in the market ․ “In our opinion, the general system brings this situation. The reduction of the price of eggs by the organization leads to a chain reaction, and all the companies reduce the price after some time. For example, a competing retailer asks its supplier to lower the price because the other competitor is gaining an advantage. The price of eggs is easily impressed by consumers, so the trade networks try to have a policy on the price of eggs so that they do not suffer in the competitive struggle, they try to have a lower or competitive price. ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN