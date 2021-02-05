The GameStop stock surge, explained

When GameStop’s stock surged with the help of amateur traders and Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets in January, the traditional financial world was taken almost entirely by surprise. CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains the politics at work in the stock’s surge — and how it connects to some of the same ideas pushed by former President Donald Trump.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Chris Pratt Opens Up About “False” Tweet
Tweets by actor Chris Pratt have been resurfacing the internet, and the people are not taking it lightly. Twitter is known for its trending...
Britney Spears’ Social Media Manager Spoke About Conspiracy Theories
Britney Spears, the princess of pop, has always been in the spotlight ever since her days in Mickey Mouse Club. But due to all...
Drizly To Soon Be A Full Subsidiary Of The San-Francisco Based Uber
The tech giant based in San Francisco, Uber, made an announcement this Tuesday with regard to the plans of the company to take over...
Mark Cuban Gives Pieces Of Advice Over Reddit Q&A Session
Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur for the United States of America, gave suggestions with regard to the WallStreetBets. This took place in the question-and-answer...
Method Man’s Wife Denies Wendy’s One-Night Stand Claims
Tamika Smith, the wife of the American rapper, Method man, took to the social media platform, Instagram, to give her reaction about the affair...