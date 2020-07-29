The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also getting a Thom Browne limited edition this year, but it will cost you

Rumor has it that Samsung will once again tap designer Thom Browne to create a limited edition of its new foldable phone. Last year it was the Z Flip, this year it’s the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that will get the fashion treatment.

According to @IceUniverse, the Thom Browne package will cost CNY 20,000 or slightly more. That works out to $2,850, compared to the $2,465 price of 2019’s Z Flip package (KRW 2,970,000).

However, The Z Fold 2 will cost the same as its predecessor, $1,990, which is $600 more than the expected price of the new Z Flip 5G (which matches the price of the original Z Flip). And that’s not all.







If you’re not familiar with Thom Browne’s work, here’s the Z Flip limited edition from last year

Besides the phone itself, the package will also include a Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live. The smartwatch is expected to cost between $400 and $600, compared to the $280 price of the Galaxy Watch Active2 that was part of the fashion bundle last year.

Ultimately, the Thom Browne edition is about fashion and exclusivity rather than value for money. Still, the switch from the Flip to the Fold more than accounts for the $400 price hike reported by the Cat, so this fashion bundle will offer bang for your buck – even if it does ask for a lot of bucks.

Source (in Chinese) | Via