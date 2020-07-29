The Galaxy Note20 family to come with improved Exynos 990, better than SD865+

Most of what we have actually heard up until now belongs to the Snapdragon 865+ variation of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 lineup and now we have some great news relating to the marketplaces, which will get the Exynos 990- powered versions.

The brand-new report declares that Samsung has actually made huge optimizations to enhance the heat management, power performance and general efficiency. In truth, the Korean tech giant will actively consist of the enhancements to the Exynos 990+ in its marketing.

