The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra seemingly just leaked on Samsung’s own website

Samsung may have just leaked its next flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with renders of an unreleased Galaxy Note device appearing on the company’s official Russian website, via Ishan Agarwal on Twitter.

While it’s maybe not confirmed yet that the images of the copper-colored phone are in fact of Samsung’s new flagship, they absolutely do depict an unreleased Galaxy Note phone, with a camera array that has a folded zoom lens and a very similar design to the Galaxy S20 Ultra released earlier in the day this year.

The Verge has confirmed that the images do currently appear on Samsung’s Russian website for the Galaxy Note 8, since the background for a section that reads “Discover the next generation Note” — which links out to the Galaxy Note 10, not a new phone. Given the mismatched colors, it appears possible that whoever built Samsung’s site here could have grabbed the incorrect assets and accidentally set up a picture of the next next-gen Note — the Galaxy Note 20 — instead.

There’s other evidence that suggests this is actually the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, too. Noted Samsung leaker Ice Universe has tweeted that the Note 20 will be released in a copper color, and the design of the phone on Samsung’s site matches the Note 20 Ultra case tweeted earlier in the day today.

Samsung historically has released its Galaxy Note phones toward the conclusion of summer time, so a leak appearing in July makes sense, given the presumed August reveal for the device.