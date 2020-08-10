The Galaxy Note 20 doesn’t come with headphones and that’s a good thing



James Martin/ CNET.



When you purchase a Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra you may discover that package feels a little lighter than typical. No, it’s not the brand-new plastic back on the Note 20 that’s triggering that light sensation. The real factor is that Samsung no longer consists of a set of wired headphones in boxes of its high-end phones. Pause and let that sink in. Are you outraged? Are you indifferent? Do you even utilize the consisted of headphones that come with your phone? Is this a deal-breaker for you?

The news of Samsung’s earphone omission begins the heels of reports that Apple will not consist of headphones or a power adapter in package of the next iPhone, aka the iPhone 12 If that’s too severe for you, Samsung does still consist of a battery charger in package

On the Note 20’s website there’s a “what’s in the box” area that …