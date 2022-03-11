“Voice of America”. The United States intends to ban the import of Russian-made goods – diamonds, expensive vodka and seafood, including caviar

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the economies of the world’s largest group, the G7, would deprive Russia of the status of a prosperous trading nation as an exporting country.

According to Biden, with this step the Kremlin, which continues its aggression against Ukraine, will be dealt another tangible blow. Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin an aggressor, adding that the Russian president must “pay” for his actions.

The US President warned that the US will add new names to the list of Russian oligarchs under sanctions, ban the import of luxury goods from Russia, including diamonds, vodka and seafood. The President stressed that these are not the last steps taken yet.

The Russian authorities call the war unleashed by Moscow in the territory of Ukraine a “special operation”.

Eliminating Russia’s status as a more favorable exporting country would allow the United States and its allies to impose tariffs on most Russian goods, increasing the pressure on Russia’s already shaky economy.

The coordinated actions of Washington and London and other allies will be in addition to the unprecedented sanctions, export controls, and banking restrictions already in place to force Putin to end the war in Europe.

According to White House administration sources, each country should abolish Russia’s preferential trade status on the basis of its own legislation. In the United States, it will require congressional ratification, but lawmakers in both houses, Democrats and Republicans, have already backed the move.

Major goods imported from Russia include mineral fuels, precious metals, stones, iron, steel, fertilizers, and inorganic chemicals. All of these goods will be subject to tariffs after Congress approves a White House decision.

“The United States, our allies and partners continue to work hand in hand to increase economic pressure on Putin and further isolate Russia on the world stage,” Biden said.

The President also warned that Russia would “suffer enormous damage” if it used chemical weapons, adding that any direct confrontation between Russia and NATO could lead to World War III.