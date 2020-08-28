The future of working will be at home—and at the office

Good early morning.

This is Future of the Office week at CEODaily After Monday’s discussion with the co-CEOs of Gensler, I talked the other day with Matthew Lock and Simon Pole, creator and international style directorof Unispace Like the Gensler gang, they are working with business to reimagine the work environment for the post-COVID world. “There is dramatically increased market activity, rethinking space, rethinking everything,” statesLock “Anyone who is taking space or looking at a lease expiration is looking at a major redesign.”

Pole states that while work-from-home tiredness is embeding in, the “cat is out of the bag on choice and flexibility. It’s going to be demanded.” Unispace forecasts the portion of office employees who wish to work from house at least 3 days a week will settle at around 40% in January of 2022. That’s up from pre-pandemic levels of 21% in Europe, 19% in APAC and 12% in the U.S. And with much of the “focus” work being done at house, the brand-new office will progressively be a location for “collaboration,” “social,” and “learning.”

One obstacle they anticipate is developing methods for individuals at house and office to collaborate. “There is a lot of trepidation around managing distributed teams,” statedPole “Managers mored than happy when everybody remained in the office, they were …

