The future of retail is NFTs: Rebecca Minkoff

Fashion Designer Rebecca Minkoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her latest partnership with Yahoo, producing immersive NFTs and cutting edge experiences during New York Fashion Week.
ByHanna Shardi
-
