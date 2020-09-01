The Future of Cyber Security: Pitting Machine Against Machine

It’s been over 30 years since ‘the world’s first cyber-attack’ hit the headlines and cyber security has remained a persistent threat ever since. While the malware released in 1988 was a personal project of the Harvard graduate Robert Tappan Morris, cyber-crime has rapidly evolved from the world of academic research into a global marketplace of professional services. And as nation-states struggle for dominance, even governments have turned to hyper-advanced cyber-attack tools that can cause physical damage to their adversaries’ critical infrastructure.

The destructive potential of cyber-attacks must not be underestimated. In fact, cyber-crime is considered one of the greatest problems of our time. According to the World Economic Forum, cyber-attacks now stand alongside natural disasters and climate change as one of humanity’s top ten risks globally. And with businesses, schools, hospitals, and every other thread in the fabric of society having embraced technological innovations such as the internet, the ramifications of such attacks are widespread.

A crucial response to the onset of increasingly sophisticated and novel cyber-threats has been AI-powered defences, a development driven by the philosophy that information about yesterday’s…