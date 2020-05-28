The future must belong to our people – Hrayr Tovmasyan congratulates Armenians on First Republic anniversary   – Armenian News

The chair of the Constitutional Court has issued an message of unity to the Armenians, congratulating the nation on the 102nd anniversary of the First Republic.

In his official tackle, Hrayr Tovmasyan additionally raised the urgency of “reinforcing the foundations of the statehood” to construct a robust nation promising a vibrant future to the generations to come.

“It is hard to overestimate the message of this day: re-establishment of the independent statehood, rebirth, reflection of the nation’s heroic image, the onset of resisting new experiences – as a nation organized into a state – and a new beginning,” he stated, citing additionally nice Armenian poet Paruyr Sevak’s attraction to the generations for recognizing themselves from the Battle of Sardarapat.

“That, in my deepest conviction, is about not solely recognizing the previous but in addition creating the current and constructing the future with the conclusion and commemoration of our previous historical past. The future must belong to our people – with a vibrant, united and highly effective Fatherland and a powerful statehood,

“Long live the independent and powerful Republic of Armenia!” reads the message.