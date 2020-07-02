“The Future is Female”: Women’s flag football is newest college sport

Just yesterday, the NFL introduced that 15 faculties have already dedicated to beginning packages. The new sport will create new full scholarship alternatives for ladies who will start to compete within the spring of 2021.

“We just closed out 100 years of football,” NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent instructed me. “Well, this is an example of what the next 100 years of football can look like. Women leading the efforts, not just as fans, not just as moms supporting their boys. Now, young ladies could actually compete and earn a scholarship like they have seen their brothers and their fathers do for so many years.”

NFL Flag and RCX will help the NAIA within the growth of league infrastructure, which is uncharted territory for the governing physique. The NAIA says this would be the first ladies’s flag football competitors ruled by a collegiate athletics affiliation.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was lately named chairman of NFL FLAG, the NFL’s official flag football league, and largest youth flag football group within the U.S.

“I’m super excited to be part of this journey here,” Wilson tells CNN. “Partnering up with the NFL, NFL Flag, and RCX, it’s really exciting… Football is gonna be a worldwide sport and it should be a great sport for women, and for them to be leaders in the sport. And I think what’s great about this, that we’re expanding not only the game, but also the access for all women in all sports. And I think this is really exciting. This is revolutionary.”

Toni Harris is at present a defensive again for Central Methodist University, a NAIA faculty in Fayetteville, Missouri. She has been one in all few ladies to compete with and in opposition to males on the collegiate degree. In 2019, Harris turned the primary feminine to obtain a full football scholarship to play a ability place on the collegiate degree. She believes this growth is a lot larger than football.

“I think it says that the future of football is female. I think it says that, you know, women will now have their chance,” Harris tells CNN. “I wish I was still in high school, able to go back and, you know, sign up to get an athletic scholarship to play flag football because not only is this opening doors for girls to compete at the collegiate level, it’s opening up more doors for maybe the NFL to start a WNFL one day… I would not be competing with the guys, but I can only take what I have right now, you know. And so, I mean, it means so much to me to be able to see those girls finally get those chances that we’ve been wanting for so long.”

Laura Courtney-Todd has been the athletic director at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Florida, since 2000. She has twice been named Sun Conference Athletic Director of the Year, most lately in 2018. Her faculty will probably be one of many first to supply ladies’s flag football, as a result of, she says, the demand for it exists.

“Title 9 obviously is a big reason why flag football was started in high school,” Courtney-Todd tells CNN. “But I think what they found was that females were really interested in the sport and oftentimes they were switching from their traditional sport to only play flag football. So that’s why we see such a great potential in the sport.”

Competition tips and startup procedures for faculties which are inquisitive about instituting ladies’s flag football as a aggressive sport at the moment are being created. The NAIA will work with NFL Flag and RCX to find out the subsequent steps.

“They say that within years two to three, anywhere from 30 to 40 schools could potentially get involved. If they reach 40 schools offering women’s flag football, it’s anywhere from eight to twelve million dollars in scholarship money, which is unbelievable,” stated RCX President and normal supervisor, Izell Reese. “It’s going to be phenomenal to see it grow.”

Reese is a former NFL participant who believes that ladies’s flag football can develop to succeed in the very best ranges of competitors — even the Olympics sometime. He says the athletes will proceed to drive the sport’s development.

“They’re committed, talented, passionate for the sport. You see all those girls on the field. I mean, these girls are for real. They’re serious about it. Their passion, and the energy of these young women playing this game is what’s driving it.”