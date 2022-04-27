The "Future Armenian" initiative և its goals. Ruben Vardanyan |: Morning

Start here

Part 11:

The Republic of Armenia must celebrate the 50th anniversary of its independence in 2041, and we must do everything now to make this day a real holiday, not a cause for disappointment. All this makes the debate over possible development scenarios very relevant. Therefore, in 2021 At the end of April, my colleagues and I announced the launch of our new “FUTURE ARMENIAN” public initiative.

The most important reason to start this initiative is the desire of all Armenians, as well as Armenian organizations and institutions, to develop a common idea about the sustainable development of our country. Anyone who wishes can support our initiative և become its co-author by visiting https://futurearmenian.com/en/. We invite all people who have an active position in life, citizens of Armenia, Diaspora Armenians, friends of our country, to participate in the forthcoming discussions on what the future of Armenia, the Armenian people should be like, how to achieve it, how to contribute to concrete planning of your contribution. in operation.

The current alarming state of affairs does not allow me not to participate in the discussion of the most important political and social issues.

Despite the fact that the beginning of our information campaign coincided with the campaign prior to the parliamentary elections in Armenia, the “FUTURE ARMENIAN” initiative has no political aspirations, does not pursue political goals. I have stated many times in the past that I refrain from direct participation in political processes, but the current alarming situation does not allow me not to participate in the discussion of important political and social issues. What kind of Armenia are we building? How do we see the future of the Armenian nation?

For the person who tries to adapt his life strategy to the prediction of the future, the closest and most obvious way, from the point of view of the majority, is to change the created situation through active participation in public life, struggle of parties, political forces, civil society institutions. But that is not the only way. There are other ways. Today’s crisis is not limited to the sphere of politics, I do not see any political force that will be able to bring the country out of that crisis. I consider it necessary to create a public council, which will consist of the best representatives of the Armenian world elite, which will solve the issues of sustainable development of the Armenian world, which, in the current conditions, are inseparable from the issues of state order in Armenia. The government of the republic is a potential participant in that process, but, nevertheless, not the only one.

In that sense, my colleagues and I are entering the political field. At the same time, I want to emphasize that we remain public figures, not politicians. Our task is to support the transformation, expansion and diversity of the modern political field in Armenia, the professionalization of political debates, the emergence from the created reality when voters vote not so much for the program of this or that party, but for its face, the leader whom, thanks to the media. managed to gain fame and influence. It should be noted that this phenomenon is not typical only for Armenia. “Everything that has to do with politics is now implemented on the terms of the media. The former bearers of the standards of electoral democracy are now completely helpless; they can only play by the rules set for them by their new rulers. A political event that does not attract media attention is not considered a political event by definition. This literally means that every politician is now nothing more than a participant in a play, the script of which was written in the corridors of the media empires. At the same time, distrust and contempt for politicians is the main idea of ​​this play, “wrote the Swedish philosopher and sociologist Alexander Bard և Jan Soderkvist in his book” Netocracy “(” Network “), published more than 20 years ago in 2001.[1].

The mandate of trust received from the society does not mean a monopoly of decision-making.

Armenia has elected its representatives, who are now needed through large-scale public debates choose the model of the future, which will capture and unite the forces of the Armenians both in the country and in the whole world. Our initiative is called to promote that process as much as possible. I am convinced that those who have come to power today on the wave of better understanding of the processes taking place in society will gain full legitimacy only if they accept, analyze the mistakes made in the past, answer to the citizens what they are to avoid such failures in the future. Establish an ongoing dialogue with the public using a variety of tools, from public opinion polls to referendums on various issues of public life. In other words, the mandate of trust received from the society does not mean a monopoly of decision-making. The source of the new government’s legislation will be the new social contract between its “society”. Only in such conditions is it possible to unite the Armenians and start the reconstruction of the country with joint efforts.

Today, the community of the “FUTURE ARMENIAN” initiative includes more than 100,000 people from more than 100 countries, which shows that a large number of Armenians and friends of Armenia are not indifferent to the future of the country and the nation, it allows us to really discuss and shape the agenda օրին to legislate the latter in our society. It is obvious that in the current conditions the authorities can no longer ignore the active part of the society, so it is possible to develop new mechanisms of constructive cooperation, the purpose of which will be to fight not for something or someone. against:other: for: of our common future.

To be continued

Ruben VARDANYAN Evolutionary visionary, co-founder of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, UWC Dilijan International School, FAST Foundation, Matena International School and other projects