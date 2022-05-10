The coordinator of “Razminfo” website, expert Karen Vrtanesyan responded to the thesis thrown by the government into the public sphere that “there are no people in the positions, and the citizens are closing the streets.”

The expert wrote ․

Let me touch upon the thesis “there is no one in the positions, you are closing the street” for the last time …

Many of those blocking the street are fighting boys. They kept their positions, some were injured and lost friends, but Nicole handed over those positions with one signature.

Nicole has decided not to send any more servicemen to Artsakh! The lack of people in the positions is not due to the fact that in Yerevan a student, programmer, teacher, doctor or builder participates in a protest.

Nicole reduces the army, Nicole introduces new groups exempting them from military service in order to please this or that group of the population. The demonstrations have been going on for a month, and the problems in the positions have been since November 2020.

It is Nicole who has not been appointed Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces for more than 2 months, from which all the personnel problems in the Armed Forces arise.

If there are no people in the positions, what do thousands of well-fed, strong policemen, various berets, internal troops, and finally snipers do in the capital? Why aren’t they in positions?

We are fighting so that our positions are no longer handed over by Baku’s verbal or written instructions … We are fighting to stop the dictator who defeated the country, tore the country apart and led the country to a new catastrophic war. And the front line of the struggle for Armenia, for Artsakh is now in the streets of Yerevan.

These are the positions that must be crowded at the moment, if we want Armenia to have a future. ”