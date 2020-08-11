The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to be rebooted as gritty drama



Will Smith starred in the initial series, and will executive produce the brand-new variation.





In west Philadelphia born and raised, on the play area was where he invested most of his days …

Now The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – played by Will Smith in the cherished 90 s comedy – is returning in a reboot.

But this time the story of the streetwise teenager who relocates with his upper-class uncle and auntie will not be a funny, according to United States reports.

The brand-new variation will be based upon a viral YouTube trailer that reimagined the series as a compelling drama.

Smith is dealing with the series with Morgan Cooper, who produced the alternative trailer in 2015.

At the time, the actor praised the trailer as a “brilliant idea, the dramatic version of The Fresh Prince for the next generation”.

Smith’s business Westbrook Studios will make it with Universal TELEVISION, while Netflix, HBO Max and Peacock are amongst the platforms bidding to stream it, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Original developers Andy and Susan Borowitz will serve as …