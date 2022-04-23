The France-Artsakh friendship circle has issued a statement

On the eve of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the France-Artsakh friendship circle issued a statement, which, in particular, reads:

• The Armenians of the Ottoman Empire were annihilated by the authorities of their own state in the indifference of the international community.

• The France-Artsakh Friendship Framework reaffirms its unwavering support for the people of Artsakh, its commitment to the need for recognition of the democratic state they have built over 30 years.

• By Azerbaijan in 2020 As a result of the war unleashed in September, a large part of the territory of Artsakh was occupied.

• The leadership of Azerbaijan, its ally Turkey, pursues an anti-Armenian racist policy at the highest level.

• The circle of friendship believes that after the aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh, after the crimes committed by the Baku regime there, France, which is a co-chair of the Minsk Group, should immediately abandon its fruitless neutral policy and recognize the Artsakh Republic on the basis of international law.

