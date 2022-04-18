“Do it, agree with everyone to go to the government on Wednesday. The weather has already improved, we have turned on the fountains, they are working and the fountains in the Republic Square may not work at any moment, “said Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan, when the head of the Municipality’s Communal Services Department reported on the process of repairing and modernizing the equipment.

The mayor was informed that the one-person purchase project had been discussed with the Legal Department and the final conclusion would be made today.

The mayor said that before the equipment of the fountains is brought, the contract will be signed, summer will come.

Details in the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnjH9QLUYSs:

Lusine BUDAGHYAN