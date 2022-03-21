Alexan Zakaryan, the founding director of “Security Dream” company, was arrested within the framework of a criminal case under investigation in the penitentiary. In a conversation with “FactInfo”, the information was confirmed by the penitentiary, noting that the latter was arrested on suspicion of Article 189, Part 3 of the Criminal Code, that is, fraudulent business, as a result of which a particularly large amount of damage was caused.

It should be reminded that the latter was arrested in 2019 as well.

According to the materials of the case, the management of “Security Dream” and “Ellipse GA” LLC fraudulently stole about 1,015,869,600 AMD by falsely executing acts, compiling false reports based on them, submitting them to the RA Police Traffic Finance Department.

“FactInfo”