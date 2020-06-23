The foster care system is not fit for purpose – especially if more children need help as lockdown is eased

Foster care was finally on BBC News recently, but it wasn’t because of our lack of rights, the exploitation we can face or our vulnerability when confronted with Covid-19.

Instead, foster care was pitched as “a nice way to earn a living” that “fits in around the family.” I’m a foster carer and I earn £1.70 an hour. A third of foster carers don’t receive money at all. Ours is one of the most essential and rewarding jobs on the planet but it’s also one of many hardest & most undervalued.

How can you feel about welcoming a stranger into your house right now? How about a daughter or son with complex needs who requires support 24 hours a day, seven days per week? What if your boss was asking that of you in trade for sub-minimum wage no sick pay if you contract coronavirus?





Steve Christie, who appeared on BBC News, is managing director of the National Fostering Agency (NFA), which is owned with a private equity firm and turns over millions annually, paying six figure salaries of public money to its senior staff. It’s one of the biggest private agencies cashing in on foster care.

Few people realise that we’re classified as self-employed, meaning we have no basic rights like sick pay and a fully guaranteed minimum wage. My £1.71 hourly (made up of just below £575 every two weeks), as any parent knows, barely covers the cost of raising a child. To pitch it as a method to earn easy money is not only unfair to potential foster carers but potentially dangerous for the children, a lot of whom have complex physical or mental health needs.

I’ve been a foster carer for more than five years. My husband runs a small business, giving a combined income that just about covers our costs and gives us the flexibility fostering requires folks. I have one biological son and yet another who I’ve fostered for four years. That makes me a mother of two. We love them equally; they truly are our family.

If I become too sick to care for my foster child, it might mean I was too sick to care for my biological child – it would need to be that serious. We’d want my husband to take over the childcare so we could keep our family together, but we’d lose his portion of family members income which is much better than mine. Already we’d be forced to weigh our financial security against keeping our family together.

I don’t know if we’d be able to keep consitently the house and if we lost it, or if my husband got sick, our foster son or daughter could be removed from us. With my income gone, I don’t know how we’d recover financially and there is no guarantee our foster son or daughter would ever be able to go back to us. Our family will be shattered.

We’re expecting a huge influx of children in to care as the lockdown eases and local authorities and fostering agencies are scrambling to recruit foster carers nationwide. Caps on foster placements per household have also been lifted. I expect you’ll come under some pressure to simply take more children into our home. I wish to be able to do my part but the not enough financial security makes an impossible task. How could i risk every thing without any promise of support or a back-up if things go wrong?

Worrying stories are already emerging. Jenny*, a foster carer with Covid-19 symptoms, was forced to decline hospital admission because she may lose her children. But this issue is not new, or specific to coronavirus. Whether it’s cancer or even a car accident, any foster carer who is injured or falls ill faces exactly the same impossible choice between divorce our families or falling off a financial cliff edge.

What has changed is that the coronavirus pandemic is making it clear to people why the federal government must simply take responsibility for keeping foster families safe and together, especially if a parent becomes ill with herpes. And if it’s the proper thing to do currently of national crisis, it’s the right action to take, period. That’s why we’re petitioning for foster carers to be provided with access to Statutory Sick Pay. It will be a vital step up the right direction.

Beyond that, what we need is not slick PR, it’s an honest discussion about why the sector is facing this shortage, while foster carers like me work in such precarious conditions that individuals can only speak out on condition of anonymity.

Every day, we’re on the frontline providing professional, at any hour care to 65,000 of the UK’s most vulnerable children. In nowadays we should not still be forced to counter arguments that it “isn’t a real job.”

It is probably one of the most important jobs in the world, and if people like Steve Christie agree then he ought to be supporting our call for basic employment rights.

*Jenny’s name has been changed to guard her identity

The author is a foster care worker – and a part of the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) trade untion – writing under a pseudonym