As a result of other large-scale investigative-judicial actions carried out in the Gegharkunik Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, the circumstances of a particularly large-scale fraud committed by a 54-year-old man were found out.

“According to the factual data obtained during the investigation, the 54-year-old resident of Gegharkunik region, being a branch manager of one of the banks operating in the Republic of Armenia, having outstanding property liabilities to various persons, was informed that a resident of Yeranos settlement of Martuni enlarged community It was intended to deceive and steal it by abusing a man’s trust.

In order to carry out his criminal intent, he invited the resident of Yeranos village to his office, with a false promise to provide him with a profit exceeding the deposit interest rate, to offer him the money he had, after which he transferred $ 750 a month as promised income.

After learning that a resident of Yeranos village had invested 5,000,000 AMD in the bank branch, he offered the latter to receive the mentioned amount from the bank and transfer it to him, promising to ensure a return in excess of the deposit interest rate. However, receiving the mentioned amount in his office, the bank manager stole it, causing a particularly large property damage of 28,901,500 AMD to the mentioned man.

With the combination of sufficient evidence obtained, the 54-year-old man was charged with Article 178, Part 3, Clause 1 of the RA Criminal Code. Detention was chosen as a precautionary measure against him.

The investigation is underway.

At the same time, the preliminary investigation body urges all the citizens who suffered from the criminal actions of the mentioned person to apply to the Martuni Investigation Division of the Gegharkunik Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, ”the statement reads.